Deve Gowda lauds PM Modi for India's G20 presidency, hails efforts to broker peace between Russia, Ukraine

Former Prime Minister said that it is very welcoming that PM Modi has spoken of India's spiritual traditions to bring the world closer.

New Delhi, Dec 06: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring peace between the warring Russia and Ukraine while congratulating him for taking over the G20 Presidency. It comes a day after the all-party meeting to strategise for the summit to be held in India next year.

"I was at the meeting called by PM @narendramodi to discuss India's G20 presidency, y'day. "To see the world as one family is a beginning of a lot of good things" is what I feel. Here is my statement. I am also thankful to the PM for enquiring after my health," Gowda tweeted. He wrote, "I, first of all, congratulate PM Narendra Modi for taking over the G20 presidency," adding, "This comes at a significant time in the life of our nation when we feel that we have a lot in us to contribute to the world on economic, technical, scientific, social and environmental fronts." "We are a young country, and I believe this presidency will help channel our dynamism and energy," the former PM wrote.