Despite 'power cut', BBC's controversial series screened at Presidency University, claims SFI

The second part of the BBC series will be screened soon, says the members of SFI.

New Delhi, Jan 27: Members of the CPM's students' wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has claimed to have successfully screened the controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members of the Left-backed students' body stated that the power suddenly went off during the screening as the authorities in the university tried to prevent them from screening the series. "We protested on campus against the (varsity) authorities as they intentionally disrupted the screening," Anandarupa Dhar, an SFI member, said. "We made all necessary arrangements for the screening. We urged all students to join us in large numbers at the common room for the screening," ANI quoted a member as saying. She, however, informed that power was restored after half-an-hour and the screening resumed.