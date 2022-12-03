Despite China's objection, US-Indian armies successfully complete 'Yudh Abhyas'

It is an exercise annually conducted between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations. Last year, it was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) in October 2021.

However, China had raised objections to the ongoing Indo-US military exercise which is being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), saying that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

"The joint military exercise between India and the US close to the LAC at the China-India border violates the spirit of the agreement between China and India in 1993 and 1996," PTI quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as saying during a media briefing. "It does not serve the mutual trust between China and India", he said in response to a question posed by a correspondent from Pakistan.