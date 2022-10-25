It is reported that people started bursting crackers by dusk in many parts of the city, including in south and northwest Delhi. Thus Delhi's air quality turned "very poor" on Monday amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed the accumulation of pollutants, according to a report in PTI.

Nonetheless, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 312 was still the second-best for Diwali in seven years. The city recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018.

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said bursting firecrackers in Delhi would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. However, people in south Delhi's East of Kailash, and neighbouring places like Nehru Place and Moolchand burst crackers despite widespread dissemination of information about the ban, the report said.