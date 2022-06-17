Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh gets one month parole

"He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday," a senior police official from Rohtak jail told PTI.

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three week's furlough.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

The sect chief was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.