Deposit of Rs 10 lakh into family of blast accused’s account: NIA quizzes Congress leader

Rathnakar claimed that the money was deposited as part of a lease agreement for a building in the Thirthahalli area of Shivamogga in Karnataka. Abdul Majid, who is Shariq's father owns the building where the Congress party office is located.

The NIA questioned the former minister as the agreement for the lease of the building was signed a close relative of his.

Rathnakar however denied any connection with Shariq's father Majid. He told the local media that the party has an eight year rental agreement under which a deposit of Rs 10 lakh and a month rent of Rs 10,000 is paid to the landlord.

He also said that his relation with Shariq's family is only that of a tenant and landlord. He added that the agreement ends this June.

The NIA as part of its probe had said that Shariq had hatched a conspiracy to further the terror activities of the banned outfit, Islamic Sate. He aimed at disturbing the unity security and sovereignty of the country and was set to wage a war against the country.

The other accused, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Abdul Matheen Taha arrested in connection with blast and an Islamic State Bengaluru case are residents of Thirthahalli.

The NIA had on January 5 2023 arrested one Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh of Udupi district and Huzair Farhan Baig of Shivamogga district. Reshaan is the son of Karnataka Congress leader Thajuddin Sheikh. They are accused of raising funds through Crypto-wallets from handlers of the Islamic State to promote terror acts in parts of Karnataka.

Since taking over the Mangaluru blast cases, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations across the state including, Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Davanagere.