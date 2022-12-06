Deoband’s Maualana lashes out at Shahi Iman and explains why Muslim women do not go to Mosques

The Maulana further pointed out that women had become prime minsters in Islamic nations such as Pakistan and Bangladesh. When Sheikh Hasina can become prime minister of Bangladesh, Benazir Bhutto the head of Pakistan, then why not in India. Everyone is free in India and there is no restriction on anyone. Everyone can vote and contest elections, he also added. Such Maulanas make such statements to spread fundamentalism, he added. It is not just separatist, but conservative too he said and said that it is necessary to ban such statements of such Maulanas.

What Siddiqui said:

Siddiqui a day before the second phase of the Gujarat elections opposed the idea of giving tickets to Muslim women candidates. Those giving election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, he said.

You just saw Namaz being offered. Did you see any women there, he asked. He told news agency ANI that if a woman coming out in the open like this was allowed in Islam, they would not have been barred from entering the Masjid. Why are they barred from entering the Mosques? This is because there is a place for woman in Islam. Hence giving tickets to them is like revolting against Islam, Siddiqui said.