Denied ticket, former AAP councillor climbs transmission tower | Video

AAP leader Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy for not getting a party ticket for contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls due next month.

New Delhi, Nov 13: Denied ticket, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor climbed over a transmission tower on Sunday in Delhi creating a tensed situation for people in the area.

In the video posted by ANI, the AAP leader was seen sitting on a transmission tower. Locals were heard saying in the clip, "Neeche aa jao bhaiya... kyun kar rahe ho aise (Please come down, why are you doing that)". At first, he refused to budge.

"Had media not come Durgesh Pathak, Atishi, Sanjay Singh wouldn't have returned my paper. They sold ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for Rs 3 Crore, demanded money from me but I don't have any," claimed AAP's Haseeb-ul-Hasan who climbed transmission tower allegedly for not getting MCD poll ticket.

Police personnel, along with officials from fire brigade and BSES, and ambulances reached the spot and requested Hasan to climb down. He eventually agreed.

This happened near Shastri Park Metro Station, according to news agency ANI, and locals, cops and fire brigade officials were reported to have gathered.

The AAP on Saturday announced its final list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had declared its first list on Friday for the 250-member House.

The party, in a statement, said "people's choice has become the party's voice" with old party workers getting precedence in the second list of candidates after emerging at the top of all surveys.

"As many as 117 old and hardworking party volunteers with a strong presence in their areas have got precedence in the ticket distribution," read the statement.

The list of candidates was finalised in a marathon meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee chaired by Kejriwal. Before giving the tickets, the AAP had surveyed all candidates and took public feedback.