Denied ticket for Khatauli seat, miffed RLD leader joins BJP

Lucknow, Nov 16: Miffed over denial of ticket from Khatauli assembly seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Abhishek Chaudhary Gurjar has joined the BJP. Gurjar, who was the RLD's national spokesperson, joined the BJP at the residence of state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary here on Tuesday.

Sources said Gurjar was upset with the RLD leadership which gave ticket to former MLA Madan Bhaiya for the Khatauli seat. The election was necessitated after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was convicted and sentenced by a special court in connection with a case related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.