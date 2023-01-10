Democratically elected institutions working on it: SC refuses urgent hearing of Joshimath case

"Everything which is important need not come to the apex court. There are democratically elected institutions working on it," ANI quoted a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha as saying.

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing of the plea relating to the Joshimath sinking incident, stating everything important in the country cannot come to the apex court.

The plea was filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and it was mentioned by advocate Parameshwar Nath Mishra. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha on Monday asked advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who mentioned out of turn for urgent listing of the plea, to follow the process and again mention on Tuesday.

"Mention again on Tuesday after following the due process when your matter is in the mentioning list", the bench said.

Saraswati has contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.

The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea of the Seer said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there. Many houses have suffered subsidence, locals said.

Meanwhile, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed at the site where the demolition of two hotels will begin shortly. The experts have decided to demolish Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View after they were declared unsafe.

Manikant Mishra, SDRF Commandant said that of the two hotels, Malari Inn will be demolished in a ostep-wise manner today.

