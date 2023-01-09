Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone: PM Modi over rioting, vandalism in Brasilia

A week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30, around 3,000 supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday. Although he had challenged the election results and has not explicitly conceded, he had claimed that he would cooperate with the transition of power.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the incident and called it 'assault on democracy'. "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial," he tweeted.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the 'assault on Brazil's democratic institutions'. He stated that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. "I condemn the assault on Brazil's democratic institutions that took place today. The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. I have full confidence that it will. Brazil is a great democratic country," Guterres tweeted.

In the clips doing rounds on social media sites, videos showed Bolsonaro supporters smashing windows and furniture in the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings on Sunday, reported Al Jazeera. The protestors were seen climbing onto the roof of the Congress building, where Brazil's Senate and Chamber of Deputies conduct their legislative business and unfurled a banner that read "intervention" and an apparent appeal to Brazil's military.

Images on TV channel Globo News also showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow - the colours of the Brazilian flag, which have also come to symbolize the Bolsonaro government. Security forces used tear gas in an effort to push back the demonstrators with local media estimating about 3,000 people were involved in the incident, ANI reported () citing Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, police have since cleared the massive crowds from government buildings and made at least 400 arrests, according to CNN Brasil and a local official. At least 400 people have been arrested after pro-Bolsonaro supporters stormed key government buildings in Brazil's capital, said Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of the country's Federal District.

Moreover, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said that Brazil's government will adopt more measures aimed at strengthening the capital of Brasilia. Dino told reporters "there are still people on the internet saying that they are going to continue with terrorist acts. And they will not be able to destroy Brazilian democracy. They won't." He also described Sunday's events in Brasilia as 'a coup', reported CNN.