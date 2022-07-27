Going by the reports emanating from the United Kingdom, it is crystal clear that London is going to be tough with China, irrespective of who-British Secretary of State Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak-emerges as the UK's next Prime Minister in September. There is a near consensus across the ruling Conservative Party in Britain that communist China is aggressive to impose its agenda on the contemporary world and poses a serious threat to the UK today. The UK must hence take steps to checkmate the communist nation.

London needs to develop a coordinated strategy with leading democratic capitals of the world- New Delhi, in particular-to take on communist China in an effective manner.

Foreign Secretary Struss, one of two contenders in the present race for prime ministership in the UK, has always taken a tough stance on China. As British Foreign Secretary, she has led the international response to increased Chinese aggression. Now, former Chancellor Sunak, the other contender in the prime ministerial race, too, is being vocal about his opposition to China.

Last Sunday, ahead of a television debate with Truss, Sunak declared if he became prime minister, he would treat China as the "number one threat." He would close all 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain, "kick the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) out of our universities," use Britain's spy agency MI5 to combat Chinese espionage, build a "NATO-style" international co-operation to tackle Chinese threats in cyberspace, and ban Chinese acquisitions of key British assets, including strategically sensitive tech firms.

Sunak said, "They torture, detain and indoctrinate their own people, including in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, in contravention of their human rights. And they have continually rigged the global economy in their favour by suppressing their currency... Enough is enough. For too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China's nefarious activities and ambitions. I will change this on day 1 as the prime minister."

. .

Observers say it might not be easy for the United Kingdom to take on communist China. The Chinese investment in British economy is worth more than £50bn today. China's fund is present throughout Britain's economy-from its networks to London's famous black cabs, football clubs and Pizza Express. The China Investment Corporation (CIC) is one of the owners of Britain's gas pipeline system. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is responsible for around a quarter of the UK North Sea's oil production.

London needs to develop a coordinated strategy with leading democratic capitals of the world- New Delhi, in particular-to take on communist China in an effective manner. The communist regime in Beijing has had an aggressive agenda in the contemporary world. This poses a threat to the entire democratic world. All democratic nations need to come together to meet this threat.

India could be an attractive proposition for UK businesses looking for alternatives to China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to creating an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' today. He has stressed the centrality of sectors, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, pharma, space and defence, to global cooperation. The UK could make use of the opportunities available in India.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.