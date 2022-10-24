New Delhi, Oct 24: The pollution level in Delhi has overall remained in the "poor" category as the Air Quality Index was at 276 on Sunday evening, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI index in the Delhi University area was in the 'very poor' category at 319 on the eve of Diwali. Although the city registered a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259, the lowest for the day before the festival in seven years, the pollution levels increased as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the capital.