Meanwhile, the centre has issued closure orders to 24 industrial units in the NCR for grossly violating the air pollution-related statutes and guidelines since invoking the first stage of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP is classified under four stages, depending on the air quality in Delhi. Stage I is implemented in case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); Stage II for 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III for 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

If the situation turns severe, the government will have to enforce a ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR. However, work on essential projects such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, and national security/defense-related projects of national importance are not included.

Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works can be allowed.