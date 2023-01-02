Delhi woman dragged by car: Amit Shah seeks report from police

The case has been handed to senior Delhi Police officer Shalini Singh and a report has to be submitted to the Union Home Ministry as soon as possible.

New Delhi, Jan 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the shocking case of a Delhi woman being dragged under a car for over an hour on New Year's morning.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

"Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA," a statement from the ministry said.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant General V K Saxena and demanded his resignation over the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the L-G's resignation.

Security around the L-G's residence has been beefed up with barricades being put up and water canons deployed in the area.

According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested. Police have said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem.

The victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.