Delhi weather: Mercury to touch 41 degrees, no heatwave forecast for another week

"There will be clear skies in the city on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius," officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- is predicted over the next three to four days, but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

Delhi's air quality index stood at 183 ('moderate' category) at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.