Delhi wakes up to rains and chill; heavy rains expected in UP, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the NCR region will get more rainfall during the day.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall from Friday onwards. Following the prediction, an alert warning has been issued to several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh from October 7 onwards.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

According to the prediction of IMD, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy spells of rain for the next three days.

Both states will remain on an orange alert (very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain) for the next two days, while Uttarakhand's eastern part will be on red alert (heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period) for Friday.

The alert level will be reduced to yellow from Sunday onwards.

Amid the prediction of heavy rainfall, the schools from 1 to 12, including Anganwadi centres, have been closed in the Tehri district ordered by the district magistrate, according to a report by India Today.