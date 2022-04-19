Delhi violence: Cops speak of VHP, Bajrang Dal link, then retract statement

The police initially said that a case under Section 188 IPC was registered for disobeying the orders of a public servant. The statement had mentioned he VHP and Bajrang Dal for carrying out the procession without permission. The police also said that one member of the VHP had been arrested.

However within a few hours the police revised the statement and omitted any reference to the organisations and the arrest. The fresh statement said that a case had been registered against the organisers for carrying out a procession without any permission. It also said that one accused person had joined the investigation.

The Delhi Police has arrested 21 people, including the person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit the sub-inspector, and the "main conspirators" behind the clashes.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.