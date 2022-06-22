Delhi University 2nd phase of internal exams for those who missed May-June papers announced

New Delhi, Jun 22: The Delhi University has announced it will conduct a second phase of internal examinations for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses who could not take the paper previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university said the registration for the examination will begin from June 29, news agency PTI reported.

The previous round of physical mode examination for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes took place in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination. However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.