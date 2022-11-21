Delhi to challenge SC order to free 3 rape-murder convicts

''The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused,'' the official told PTI.

The three men - Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod- were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman on 9 February 2012 in at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi. Her body was recovered from a field in Haryana three days later with multiple injuries. Severe wounds suggested that she was hit with car tools and earthen pots.

The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court. They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on 7 November 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.