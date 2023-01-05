Delhi shocker: A man allegedly masturbates in front of a girl in DTS bus

However, the man accused of masturbaing in public has not arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said, according to a report in ANI.

Going by the viral video, the incident occurred in the DTC bus on Tuesday, and when the girl raised an alarm, the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him. After being caught, the accused was seen crying in the video, which has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

The report claims that the accused is a native of Bihar and he was handed over to the police following which an enquiry was initiated under Sub-Inspector Suman of Police Station North Rohini. Although the victim was contacted to record her statement, she refused to file a complaint, the cops informed the news agency. Nonetheless, the authorities have said that they would take action as per the law if someone files complaint.

This incident comes at a time when the people in the national capital are yet to overcome from the New Year incident where a 20-year-old Anjali Sharma was killed after being dragged by a car for 10-12 kms. The cops have arrested five people in connection with the case and the hunt for the two more is on.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it is searching for two people who are suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them. The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are "trying to shield" the accused in the case, he said, according to a PTI report.