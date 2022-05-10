Delhi: SDMC to carry out demolition drive in New Friends Colony today

"Encroachment will be removed from Delhi without making any distinction between poor and rich," news agency Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, quoted SDMC as saying.

On Monday, the anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Shaheen Bagh that witnessed protests from the local residents.

"There have been more encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area as there are no BJP MLAs and councillors. In Shaheen Bagh area, around 50 per cent people themselves removed encroachments. The municipal corporation will remove the remaining encroachments. Former MLA and current MLA have also done encroachment. Municipal Corporation will remove these encroachments too," said Singh.

The officer had also said that the expenses of the drive will be compensated by the property owners. "In order to remove Shaheen Bagh encroachment, the municipal corporation has not suffered a legal defeat, the Supreme Court rejected the application to stop the drive. SDMC is conducting a review meeting, the reasons for stopping the drive are being reviewed and the officers will be asked the reason for stopping the demolition drive.""After the review meeting, the bulldozer will roll on again to remove illegal encroachment in Shaheen Bagh. The municipal corporation will take legal action against those obstructing the removal of encroachment," he added.

However, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi including the Shaheen Bagh area.