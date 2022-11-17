Delhi’s 'poor' air, thick smog make a comeback

Along with Delhi, Noida's AQI stood at 300 in the 'poor' category, and Gurugram recorded 235 in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

In the last one week, the national capital was witnessing a slight improvement in air quality with air pollution levels in Delhi coming down to 'poor' category from 'very poor' on Tuesday.

Report card of Delhi's AQI:

Last week, the air quality in Delhi was recorded at 'very poor' and continued to remain so till 14 November, 2022 with the AQI swaying between 337 and 309. There was much needed relief on Wednesday when the air improved to 'moderate' and the capital air became easier to breathe. Here is a look at the Air Quality Index recorded in the last seven days in the capital.

Date AQI Category 16 November 176 Moderate 15 November 221 Poor 14 November 309 Very Poor 13 November 320 Very poor 12 November 337 Very poor 11 November 324 Very poor 10 November 303 Very poor

What lies ahead?

Toxic air is apparently here to stay for a few more days. According to SAFAR, Delhi's air quality may further deteriorate because of farm fires in Punjab.

Meanwhile the monitoring body also predicts that the wind may affect the national capital's air for the next three days. It has said that air pollution may go up due to north-western air for the next three days till November 19 and the AQI may rise further which means 'poor' and 'very poor' days are not over yet.