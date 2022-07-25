Delhi registers 16 dengue new cases in July

However, no death has been reported due to dengue so far this year in the national capital, the MCD said in a report. Also, 33 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya have been reported this year till now.

New Delhi, July 25: Delhi has registered 16 cases of dengue in July so far, thereby taking the total number of cases this year to 159, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said.

Last month, the National Capital reported 32 cases of dengue. MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Curiously, the monthly dengue cases, since January, have been the highest ever recorded since 2017, when the civic agency started proper bookkeeping, ANI reported.

As per the report, the dengue cases in the month of June were 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.

The country had registered 4,431 Dengue cases in 2016, 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019. In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.

Whereas 23 deaths were registered in 2021 which was the highest since 2016. In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people died in the city. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.