Delhi records heavy rainfall on Saturday, triggers meme fest

However, the weather-monitoring agency has clarified that the rainfall recorded yesterday is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

On the other hand, the IMD on Saturday said all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today and it is likely to reduce from Monday. Nonetheless, not warning alert has been issued for Delhi.

"As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region," the statement from the agency said.

However, the heavy rainfall lead to waterlogging in several areas including Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and Rohtak Road, according to a report in NDTV.

