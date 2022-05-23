Delhi rains: Waterlogging, trees uprooted in parts of city

New Delhi, May 23: Residents of Delhi and NCR today got a much-needed respite from hot and humid weather as the various parts of city received light to moderate rainfall this morning.
However, waterlogging and traffic congestion are expected in many areas of Delhi-NCR as trees were uprooted in some regions due to the impact of strong winds.
Vehicles move through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, at Lodhi Road in New Delhi.PTI Image
Owing to the bad weather, several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were also affected on Monday morning.
In a statement, the Delhi airport said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information."
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60 to 90 Kilometers per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR in the next two hours.
Although the heavy rains have led to traffic disruption and flight diversion, Delhiites are enjoying this "lovely weather" as it has brought some respite from the blisteringly hot days.
The weather department had also issued a yellow alert - 'watch' the weather and calls for administrators to 'be updated' - for May 23 and May 24. Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.