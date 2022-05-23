Delhi rains: Waterlogging, trees uprooted in parts of city

Owing to the bad weather, several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were also affected on Monday morning.

In a statement, the Delhi airport said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60 to 90 Kilometers per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR in the next two hours.

Although the heavy rains have led to traffic disruption and flight diversion, Delhiites are enjoying this "lovely weather" as it has brought some respite from the blisteringly hot days.

The weather department had also issued a yellow alert - 'watch' the weather and calls for administrators to 'be updated' - for May 23 and May 24. Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.