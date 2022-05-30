Delhi rain: 8 flights diverted due to thunderstorm

Eights flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun due to bad weather, Delhi airport sources told news agency ANI.
Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, damaged several cars, brought traffic to a grinding halt, left trees uprooted and led to power outages in various parts of Delhi.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and several areas in the National Captial Region.
A 50-year-old man from Jama Masjid area in Delhi died after a balcony fell over him due heavy rainfall. "Middle dome finial broke into three parts, two fell down, one is still stuck. If not brought down and it falls, it'll damage the wall before it. I'm writing to ASI DG to bring down the damaged portion. Falling stones injured 2-3 people," Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Delhi's Jama Masjid, told ANI.