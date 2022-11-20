Delhi pollution: Air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category; AQI stands at 297

Going by the SAFAR data, the Air Quality Index in Noida and Gurugram this morning stood at 328 and 239, respectively.

New Delhi, Nov 20: The air quality in Delhi has dipped below the 'Very poor' category on Sunday with an overall AQI of 297, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday a meeting to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR, according to a report in ANI.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that as per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between the 'Poor' to the lower end of the 'Very Poor' categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the North/ North-West direction in Delhi.

On Saturday, the air quality in the national capital New Delhi was in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 303.

The AQI is an effective tool on the air quality that transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour which can be easily understood by people.