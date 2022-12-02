Delhi police says Aftab's narco and polygraph tests led to no new revelations

The official also said that Aftab was fully cooperative during his narco as well as his polygraph tests. During the tests, he confessed that he had killed Shraddha in a fit of rage and disposed of her body parts in forest areas of the city.

The official also informed that the DNA report of Shraddha Walker is expected next week.

The official said, "The quantum and quality of specific bones will help doctors analysis and confirm whether Shraddha is actually dead or not."

The police has not found the skull of Shradha and other remaining parts of the body so far.

The official said, "We have enough evidence to prove Poonawala guilty and are awaiting digital footprints and evidence to correlate and join the dots between the missing links so far."

The police also said that hey have found more evidence in connection with the case which cannot be divulged at this moment.

When it began to end for Shraddha:

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.