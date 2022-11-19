Delhi Police question guest house owner in Himachal's Tosh where Shraddha and Aftab stayed

New Delhi, Nov 19 : A three-member team of Delhi Police reached Himachal Pradesh and questioned an owner of a guest house in Tosh, Himachal Pradesh, where Shraddha Walker and Aftab Amin Poonawalla stayed during their visit in April this year, news agency ANI reported.

According to PTI, they were initially living in Maharashtra. The couple used to travel together around the country and had been to a hill station in Himachal Pradesh in March 2022.

Earlier, a team probing the murder had visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Poonawalla used to work. He was accompanying the police team, an official said.

Delhi Police on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case. Sleuths have recovered some body parts in Gurugram and a Delhi court has ordered that a narco test be conducted on Poonawala, as reported by PTI.

According to police officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether something happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

Poonawalla allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, on May 18 and kept her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days in the dead of the night.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other through an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love.

But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year. Around mid-May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawala killed her.