Delhi Police identifies 6 shooters involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

New Delhi, Jun 10: The Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday.

HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified. Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established.

. .

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

He was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.