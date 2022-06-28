Delhi Police gets 4-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

New Delhi, Jun 28: Delhi Police on Tuesday got 4-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. He was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court after expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

Court said, "Considering that mobile phone/laptop used by the accused, for posting tweet in question is to be recovered at his instance from his Bengaluru residence & that he remained non-cooperative & disclosure statement on record, four days police remand granted since he's to be taken to Bengaluru,"