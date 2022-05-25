Delhi: NDMC to discuss proposal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area today


New Delhi, May 25: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will on Wednesday deliberate on a proposal to implement the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area, according to officials. The issue is likely to be discussed in the civic body's Council meeting.

Ayushman Bharat scheme in NDMC area

"There is a proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the NDMC area. The council is likely to take a call on it tomorrow," a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The Delhi government announced in 2020 that it would implement the scheme in the national capital from fiscal 2020-21.

The AAP dispensation had initially refused to implement the central scheme, saying the city government is "offering a ten times bigger and comprehensive health scheme".

Published On May 25, 2022

