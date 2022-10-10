Delhi-NCR rains: WFH announced, schools shut in Noida, Greater Noida

New Delhi, Oct 10: The incessant rains over the weekend has disrupted the normal lives in Delhi and NCR regions, with companies asking its employees to work from home and schools in Noida being ordered to remain shut for a day on Monday.

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain shut on Monday. "Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," PTI quoted District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh as saying.

Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.

In the last few days, the national capital witnessed heavy rains. The heavy rainfall lead to waterlogging in several areas including Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and Rohtak Road, according to a report in NDTV.

Also, a four-year-old girl died and nine others were injured after the roof of a two-storeyed building collapsed on Sunday evening. The incident took place in Farash Khana in central Delhi's Lahori Gate area.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Sambhal, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Narora, Sahaswan, Badayun, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Hathras, Mathura, Etah (U.P.) for today.