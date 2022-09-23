New Delhi, Sep 23: Delhiites experienced traffic woes and waterlogging at several places as rains continue to lash the national capital on Friday morning.

Major traffic congestion was reported from Narsinghpur Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk on the Expressway during late night hours. Vehicles were in queue for several kilometres due to waterlogging at different points on the Expressway. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic due to waterlogging which led to traffic snarls on the Expressway and connecting roads.