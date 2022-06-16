Delhi-NCR get relief from sweltering heat with overnight rain; more showers to follow | Videos

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the weather office stated, adding, that Delhi received 2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours - from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department has said that the NCR region is likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains today as well.

Talking to AIR, Senior Scientist in IMD, R K Jenamani said there will be respite from heatwave for next few days.

Earlier this month, an 'orange alert' was issued for Delhi and other nearby areas concerning a severe heatwave with the temperature varying between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.