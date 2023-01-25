Delhi Municipal House adjourned again

Earlier in an interview, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma had expressed her hope that this time around, the House will run smoothly and there will be no untoward incidents. "As stated in the agenda, the newly elected aldermen and members will begin by taking their oaths. After that, additional members will swear to uphold the charter. Because it is the AAP's misfortune, I highly doubt that they will make such a fuss about it. I have high hopes that we will be able to vote for the Mayor this time," she expressed her optimism.

New Delhi, Jan 25: When the Municipal Council resumed its efforts to elect the Mayor on Tuesday, the LG-nominated members and 10 aldermen were the first to take the oath. But fracas ensued between the AAP and BJP members all again and the House was adjourned till a next date. This came two weeks after the proceedings were derailed and ended in a commotion over the claim that elected councillors were not given the opportunity to take the oath first.

Whenever the mayoral poll is held and whichever party wins, Delhi is sure to get another woman Mayor in a decade as both BJP and AAP have fielded women candidates for the coveted post.

Elections for the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi were scheduled to take place on Tuesday as part of the second session that took place in Delhi following the recent high-stakes civic polls that took place in the nation's capital. But that did not happen this time too. The election was to be held in the very first session itself on January 6. However, that could not take place because the House was adjourned after a ruckus between the AAP and BJP members. Tuesday saw only a repetition of the earlier incident.

Significantly, whenever the election will be held and whichever party would win, Delhi is sure to see its first woman Mayor in over a decade as BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta and AAP has pitted Shelly Oberoi against her for the high post.

Jai Prakash, senior BJP leader and former Mayor of North Delhi, stated that it is a matter of great fortune for the people of Delhi that it will now once again have one Mayor for the whole city, that too a woman this time. "Rajni Abbi was the last Mayor of Delhi before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was split in 2012. The first Mayor of Delhi was Aruna Asaf Ali. It is a matter of great fortune for both the city of Delhi and the person who will become the Mayor of Delhi this time that, after a period of 10 long years, a woman will once again be in charge of the city's administration," he explained.

In April 2011, the BJP candidate Rajni Abbi had won the mayoral election by a margin of 88 votes over her competitor and Congress candidate Savita Sharma. Abbi used to teach Law at Delhi University and she currently holds the position of Dean at that same institution. Now, it is to be seen if BJP can repeat its performance whenever the election is held or AAP will snatch the coveted post from it. Fingers crossed!