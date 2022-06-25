New Delhi, Jun 25: A student studying in Class 6 was booked by the cops after he allegedly posted an obscene video clip on a Whatsapp group which is used for sharing homework and other activities, cops said.

The FIR was registered was filed against the minor boy who is a student of a government school in northeast Delhi. He has been booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act against the minor boy who studying at a government school in northeast Delhi, they said.

A senior police officer said a complaint was received by the school principal. The boy was later counselled by the police.

. .

The boy posted the clip on the WhatsApp group which has students as well as teachers. The group us used to share the information related to their activities and homework.

The school administration informed the police about the act following which the FIR was registered on June 8, they said.

Several parents and teachers objected to the student's act and took up the matter with the principal following which the complaint was filed.