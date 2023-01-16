Delhi-Meerut RRTS trains are so special

Interestingly, the delivery of these trains has also been done promptly by Alstom as the orders were awarded just in May 2020. The company has designed, built, and delivered 210 regional commuter and transit train cars in record time. Not just that these have been built by Alstom, the company will also be taking care of maintenance for the next fifteen years.

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Modi government has introduced world-class infrastructure for India, a country that was dying for basic infrastructure a few years ago. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is one such project that has been promised and now it is delivery time. When in mid-2022, Alstom delivered train sets for this project, people were pleasantly surprised. Not just the looks but the overall ambiance and amenities would make them the best in the world .

These are semi-speed trains which are faster than the superfast trains but slower than the bullet trains as each train would be running at the average speed of 180 km/h. Thus, travellers would be able to cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in less than one hour. Generally, it takes more than four to five hours by car to travel this distance.

Made-in-India coaches

The best part about the train coaches is that these are all made in India under the 'Make in India' mission. Most of the design work has been done by Alstom's Hyderabad engineering centre; however, the manufacturing has been done by the company's Savli in Gujarat production unit. Apart from being sturdy, Alstom's semi high-speed regional trains come with world-class features.

For instance, the coaches not just have ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating but come with wide gangways for comfortable standing space. There are features like overhead luggage racks and intercom as well as CCTV cameras in each coach. Needless to say each of the coaches come fitted with a fire & smoke detector, fire extinguisher, exterior camera, etc. amongst others.

Ultra-modern facilities & amenities

The ultra-modern features like door status indicators, grab handles, etc. are also there. For the posh travellers there are Wi-Fi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations. Travellers would also have access to dynamic route display maps. To make the journey pleasing and comfortable each coach comes with an auto controlled ambient lighting system.

Apart from large windows for panoramic view, each coach of the train comes with ergonomically designed areas to support the specially abled & medical emergencies. With the introduction of the brand new coaches for Delhi-Meerut semi-bullet train, the Modi government has tried to introduce India to the first world infrastructure.