Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s First Regional Rapid Transit System train set to be handed over to NCRTC today

The event will be held in presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi at 3.30 pm.

New Delhi,May 07: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will be receiving India's first semi-high speed train set for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) at Alstom's Savli plan in Gujarat today.

The RRTS train sets are being manufactured under Make In India initiative and are capable of running at a top speed of 180 kilometre per hour. The train set will be brought to Duhai Depot in Uttar Pradesh and will be maintained and operated from there.

The fully air-conditioned train boasts of several modern commuter-centric features including cushioned seating, laptop-mobile charging, luggage racks and dynamic route-map.

NCRTC is the implementing agency of India's first RRTS corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. The construction work on the 82-kilometre-long corridor is in full swing. The 17 km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor will be fully operational by 2025.