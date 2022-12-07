Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will AAP end BJP's 15-year rule? Counting at 8 am

New Delhi, Dec 07: The results for 250-ward MCD elections are set to be announced on Wednesday, in which exit polls have projected a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming a distant second.

The elections largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

