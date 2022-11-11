Delhi man fakes kidnapping, sends 'Sar tan se juda' texts to family

New Delhi, Nov 11: A missing man in Delhi whose family received "sar tan se juda" threats with the logo of the banned outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI), on WhatsApp has been traced by the police.

The messages, the family had said came from the missing man's number which led them to believe that he was kidnapped. On November 7, a missing person's complaint wa registered by the family of one Rajender Prasad, a resident of Delhi's Sultanpuri area.