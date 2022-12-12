Delhi Lt Governor grants sanction to prosecute Sulli Deals case accused

The FIR registered on July 7 2021, said that the accused had committed an offence punishable underSections 153A/354A(3) of the IPC and 66/67 of the IT Act. Police Station Special Cell had registered the case under FIR No 175/2021.

"The LG is of the considered view that a prima facie case is made out against the accused, and therefore sanction is granted for prosecuting the accused for the commission of the offences detailed in the FIR," the report said.

Hate against Hindus:

Meanwhile Pakistan continues its bashing of Hindus on online platforms. Pakistani YouTuber, Sana Amjad had shared a video on YouthTube on December 8 where she interviewed several children who were attending a fair.She asked them what they like whenever they hear the word India.

Most of them replied that they hate India, while some of them also expressed their hatred towards Hinduism and sad that the religious difference is their primary reason for the hatred.

Another youth said that when we hear the word India, we have a sense of hatred towards them. Because we believe in our God and they worship some idols. Right the only reason to hate India is because of Hindus. When he was asked who taught him this, he replied by saying, 'Islam taught us this.'