Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia's close aide turns 'approver'

"I am ready to give voluntary disclosure about my involvement in the alleged offences. I have earlier cooperated during the investigation of the case by the CBI. I am doing this without any pressue or undue influence upon me by the CBI or any other person," Dinesh reportedly told Delhi court.

According to CBI's FIR, Sisodia's "close associate" Dinesh Arora was "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.

The FIR claims, based on "source information", that Sisodia and the accused public servants took decisions pertaining to the Excise Policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

The CBI has alleged that Radha Industries managed by Dinesh Arora received Rs 1 crore from Sameer Mahendru of Indospirits.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, implemented on November 17, 2021, was withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licences under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down in September.