Delhi liquor policy scam: ED arrests pharma company head

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Aurobindo Pharma Director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, according to reports. He is currently being questioned for money laundering.

For the unversed, Reddy is a graduate of Business Administration. He is a second generation entrepreneur and belongs to the promoter group. He has gained experience in general management and expertise in project executions.

The excise, or liquor, policy case refers to the row over the Aam Aadmi Party government's new rules for selling alcohol in the national capital. The policy had been red-flagged by lieutenant governor VK Saxena over alleged corruption and a CBI probe was recommended.

Sisodia - in charge of the Delhi government's excise department - was named as the primary accused in a first information report (FIR) filed in August amid claims of deliberate procedural lapses that provided undue benefits to some in the tender for liquor licenses in 2021-22.

The AAP has slammed the case against Sisodia as fake, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declaring the BJP had rigged them up to block the AAP from gaining ground in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat (which vote this week and next month, respectively).