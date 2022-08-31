Delhi Lieutenant Governor to sue AAP leaders for false graft charges

"This has been the hallmark of (Arvind) Kejriwal and co. to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for truth, apologise," Saxena said in a statement, as per NDTV.

Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, officials said.

The AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that LG V K Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.

"When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Pathak said.

Raising slogans against LG and carrying placards, AAP MLAs came into the well of the House, prompting Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to suspend assembly proceedings for 15 minutes. They were demanding Saxena's removal from the post of Delhi Lt Governor.

AAP MLAs demanded a CBI and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest.