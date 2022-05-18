Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reason

New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons. He has sent his resignation to the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Anil Baijal is a retired Central Government Civil Servant of the Indian Administrative Service cadre and served as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

He took over office on 31 December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung. He suddenly resigned from the post of Lieutenant Governor and sent his resignation letter to President of India today.

Baijal, known to follow the rule book had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues in the past.There was a running battle between L-G office and Kejriwal government with the latter constantly challenging the former's supremacy in the city administration.

Baijal, who had retired from service in 2006 as Urban Development Secretary, served as vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority and is known to be well versed with the city administration.

Baijal was actively associated with the designing and country-wide roll-out of Rs 60,000-crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.

The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.