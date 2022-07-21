The LG advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it.

"I humbly beg to differ with the advice of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor," Kejriwal wrote in response.

"If the visit of each constitutional authority in our country were to be decided on the basis of what subjects fall within the jurisdiction of that authority, it would create a funny situation and practical logjam. Then the Prime Minister would not be able to go anywhere because, in most of his visits, he also discusses subjects which fall in the state list and do not fall in his jurisdiction," the letter added.

In his letter, he also advised the Lieutenant Governor to "Kindly apply for political clearance from the Central government".

Reportedly, the file on the chief minister's Singapore visit has been pending with the LG's office for approval since June 7.

According to protocol, any minister, including a chief minister or his deputy, has to take the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for official foreign tours.

The file seeking such approval is routed to the MHA through the LG in case of a Union Territory.

Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022, to be held in Singapore, by the High Commissioner of that country, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1.