Delhi LG Saxena orders recovery of Rs 97 crore from AAP used for political ads

The directions are said to be linked to prior orders by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday.

Identifying specific advertisements published by the government which were in ''stark violation of guidelines'', a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising had in 2016 directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it in such advertisements and recover the same from the ruling AAP, they added.