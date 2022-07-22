The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

New Delhi, July 22: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Friday recommended a CBI investigation into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", officials told PTI.

The report by the Chief Secretary directly names Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the alleged lapses.

"Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications," NDTV reported quoting Saxena's statement.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented on November 17 last year under which retail licenses were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations.

The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged a complaint with the LG as well as central agencies for a probe into it.